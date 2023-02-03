With spring around the corner and the harsh winter months behind us, many of us have bags of unused de-icing salt sitting in the garage. Left unattended through the spring, summer and fall months, the salt can clump and become useless by the time winter rolls around again. The simple solution? Toss charcoal briquettes into the bag and tightly seal it. The briquettes will absorb excess moisture and help keep the salt loose and crumbly to use next winter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.