There are myriad uses for orange peels around the house and in your cooking, but the most nutritious is also the easiest: Make tea. Steeping orange peels in hot water and sipping the tasty tea is a smart way to harness the nutrition in citrus fruit. Citrus peels have three times more vitamin C than the fruits they cover, so making tea can give you a huge boost of the immunity-boosting vitamin. Just pour boiling water over your orange peels in a cup, steep for a few minutes and enjoy!

