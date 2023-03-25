If you’re lucky enough to fly somewhere and have the option of a meal on the plane as part of your travel, you can take steps to reduce food waste. If you get an upgrade to a premium class and you plan on sleeping during the flight, go to the airline’s website to opt for “no food” so no meal will be prepared for you. This will help reduce food waste, since none of the prepared food can be reused after the flight lands. And remember to bring your reusable water bottle with you when you travel to avoid plastic cups and other single-use plastics when drinks are served in-flight.
