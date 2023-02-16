Single-use plastic “cling” wrap is an environmental disaster. The good news is there are now compostable cling wraps that are not made from plastic, but from bio polymers; they look and feel like plastic, but they’re totally biodegradable. In as little as 12 weeks, these greener wraps break down into beneficial mulch. You can find compostable cling wrap online and in big-box stores. Use it only when you really need it, and be sure to toss it into your compost and not the landfill to get the full compostable benefits.
