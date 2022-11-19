If you use exercise equipment at home that you need to plug into the wall, like a treadmill, elliptical or exercise bike, do this one thing when you’re finished working out: Unplug the machine. Because power surges can happen at any time, a surge can break or seriously damage your pricey gym equipment. Plus, leaving the machine plugged in also draws a small amount of electricity, even when it’s not in use. And skip using a surge protector: When the machines are on, surge protectors can send an error message to the machine’s motherboard, even when nothing’s wrong.

