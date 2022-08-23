Clothing made from high-tech fabrics designed to “wick away” moisture can help the most avid runner stay cool when they’re running, but the material can be very difficult to clean. Over time, synthetic fibers can harbor odor-causing bacteria that normal laundering can’t really get out. One way to launder frequently worn clothes like workout gear is to pre-treat them before washing. Fill a clean kitchen sink with water and two cups of white vinegar and soak the clothes. The natural acidity in vinegar will deodorize the material by killing the bacteria, all without ruining the fibers. Then launder like normal for truly clean clothes.

