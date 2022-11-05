One of the easiest chemical-free ways to prevent ants from coming into your home is to seal the cracks where they enter, but figuring out where the cracks are can be tricky. Try this simple tip: Cut a piece of cardboard a few inches square and cover it with maple syrup. Leave it in the general vicinity where the ants have been spotted. The next day, you’ll be able to follow a sticky trail to the ants’ entry point. Once you find it, use caulk to seal up the crack, and add a few drops of peppermint oil (a natural deterrent) to keep them away for good.
