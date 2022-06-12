While it may seem all-natural, burning incense in your home can equal the polluting effects of smoking cigarettes. Incense has the chemical benzene (also found in cigarettes), and this carcinogenic is released into the air when you burn it. Try oil burners to get fragrant scents into the air instead. These burners warm up scented oil using a candle and gently waft the scent without releasing any smoke into the air.

