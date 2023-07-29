Petroleum jelly is a byproduct of the oil refinery industry and is often used in myriad ways for personal care. While the jury is out regarding whether it is safe for that use, if you have a jar of it at home, there are plenty of proven safe uses for it. One easy tip is to dab the jelly at the edges of glue bottles before you put the cap back on. It’ll create a lubricated surface that will prevent the cap from sticking, so you can open it easily the next time you need glue. This tip works great on nail polish bottles, too.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.