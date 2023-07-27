Did you know it’s illegal to take sand from beaches in Hawaii? It’s also illegal to purchase sand online if it’s taken from Hawaii. The reason is an uptick in erosion, causing Hawaiian beaches to shrink. It’s easy to understand why this sand is for sale: It’s colorful, it’s unusual and it comes from a breathtaking destination. If you do see Hawaiian sand for sale online, report it to help get the listing removed. And always remember: Even small amounts in your shoes and bags should be shaken out and left on the beach before you leave.
