Did you know it’s illegal to take sand from beaches in Hawaii? It’s also illegal to purchase sand online if it’s taken from Hawaii. The reason is an uptick in erosion, causing Hawaiian beaches to shrink. It’s easy to understand why this sand is for sale: It’s colorful, it’s unusual and it comes from a breathtaking destination. If you do see Hawaiian sand for sale online, report it to help get the listing removed. And always remember: Even small amounts in your shoes and bags should be shaken out and left on the beach before you leave.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.