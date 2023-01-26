To prevent clogs and deodorize sink drains, look no further than a box of regular salt. Pour 1/2 cup salt (coarse salt works best) down the drain and then pour a tea kettle of very hot water after it. The salt will act as a corrosive to scrub the drain walls, and the hot water will help flush clogs down the drain while dissolving the salt. This process also naturally deodorizes, so any foul odors will be neutralized, leaving your drain clean and smelling fresher.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.