Reusable shopping bags are better for the environment, but how many times do you need to use them before there are any environmental benefits from not using single-use plastic bags? According to the United Nations Environmental Programme 2020 study, bags must be used at least five to 20 times before there are eco savings. It all depends on the type of reusable bag, but err on the “more is better” side. And if you have a glut of reusable totes, give them to your local food bank.

