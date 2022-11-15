One of the most powerful spices that can be used for purposes other than cooking is cinnamon. To remove odors from the air in your home, boil a few sticks of cinnamon in water and let them simmer for about 30 minutes. The active ingredient in cinnamon -- cinnamaldehyde, which gives the spice its flavor and scent -- attaches to odor molecules in the air and naturally neutralizes them. Instead of masking the odor of last night’s burnt casserole, cinnamon actually helps to give your home the smell of pure clean, which is no scent at all.

