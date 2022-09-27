When buying eggs, the best type of carton to choose is a cardboard-style box, not plastic or Styrofoam. And while cardboard is widely recycled, egg cartons made from paperboard actually are not accepted in most recycling programs, because paperboard is made from the weakest recycled fibers and is basically in its final usage. Instead of tossing a paperboard carton in the trash, you can tear it up and compost it or add it to your food scraps collection if your community collects organic matter. Or, if you know someone with chickens, save the cartons for them to use.
