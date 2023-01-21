If you think donating your time to a charity means you need to physically be somewhere to help, think again. The rise in people working from home has also affected charities, which have come up with ways to let people donate time virtually or online. The Smithsonian, for example, has a digital volunteer program that lets people help transcribe documents and edit Wikipedia articles related to their work. Amnesty International looks to volunteers to help flag abusive tweets against women politicians in countries like India. There’s so much you can do to help by offering just a few minutes a day.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.