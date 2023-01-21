If you think donating your time to a charity means you need to physically be somewhere to help, think again. The rise in people working from home has also affected charities, which have come up with ways to let people donate time virtually or online. The Smithsonian, for example, has a digital volunteer program that lets people help transcribe documents and edit Wikipedia articles related to their work. Amnesty International looks to volunteers to help flag abusive tweets against women politicians in countries like India. There’s so much you can do to help by offering just a few minutes a day.
