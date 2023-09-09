Do you have a junk drawer or an office desk drawer overflowing with random cords and cables for electronics, phones and other devices? If you’re unsure what goes with what, you can declutter and recycle your cords. Many national electronics retailers will happily take the cords for recycling, at no charge to you. So what’s in it for them? They can recycle the copper inside the cords! It’s a win-win: You get to clean up, and you keep electronic waste out of the landfill.
