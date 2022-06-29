If you’re growing vegetables, one way to make sure your summer harvest is plentiful is to look at your Christmas ornament stash now. Find plastic or unbreakable red ball ornaments in your collection and take them outside. While your young plants are growing, the red ornaments will appear to be real food for birds. When they peck away and realize it’s just a hard inedible object, they’ll learn to leave the plants alone. Come harvest time for juicy tomatoes and other garden treats, you’ll have more for you and less lost to wildlife.

