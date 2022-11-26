Many of us soak our cookware in water for several hours or overnight to loosen baked-on food to make clean up easier. While that does work to loosen grime, it also can warp the pan over time, making it defective and difficult to use. To protect your cookware investment, allow your frying pan to cool to room temperature, then immerse it in water for several minutes. That should be enough soaking time to make cleanup easier without risking any damage to the pan. And if you need a little extra help, sprinkle baking soda for abrasion and scrub away.
