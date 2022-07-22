While it would be ideal to buy only organic groceries all the time, the reality is it can be cost-prohibitive for most of us. The simple compromise is to focus on the items you consume a lot of and to go with conventionally made products you use sporadically. So, if it takes more than a month to go through a package of butter, it’s OK to buy the much less expensive conventional butter than organic. But if your kids eat PB&Js morning noon and night, spend a little more on organic spreads. Prioritizing your eco-friendly grocery list will help you save money and be greener at home with ease.
