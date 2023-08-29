If you apply sunscreen from a spray can, you might wonder if the bottle itself is recyclable when it’s empty. Good news: It is, and it’s easy. Spray sunscreen bottles are made from aluminum, which is a desired recyclable that is accepted by nearly every recycling program in the country. Just make sure the bottle is empty and remove the nozzle top, since it’s made from hard-to-recycle plastic. As for manual spray pump-style sunscreen bottles, the plastic bottle is recyclable, and the same rules apply: Remove the pump and components before recycling.
