While many of us always ask for nonsmoking hotel rooms away from the elevators, have you thought about asking for a room far away from the hotel pool? Hotel rooms right above indoor and outdoor pools may sound convenient, but in reality these are the unhealthiest rooms in a hotel. On hot days, the pool’s water evaporates and turns into chlorine gas, which can rise right up to your room. This creates an unhealthy air environment for you and your family. Be sure to pick a room far away from the pool for the healthiest stay on the road.

