Sure, it’s great to upgrade your heating and cooling systems at home to be kind to the environment and reduce your utility bills. But did you know those investments can actually improve the resale value of your home, too? According to the trade magazine Remodeling, for every $1 in annual energy savings your improvements provide, you earn up to $20 in home value at the time of sale. For a typical home of around 2,000 square feet, that can be more than $30,000 in added value. The lower the cost to operate a home, the more valuable it becomes to potential buyers.
