Wetlands are critically important areas to preserve and protect because they provide habitat to wildlife and also help with water quality improvement. One easy measure to take is to make sure that non-native plant species are never introduced to wetland areas. Non-native plants can easily become invasive, choking the waterways and changing the entire function of the wetlands. This includes plants that you consider decorative; just don’t plant them.

