Soaring utility bills in the winter are enough to keep many people awake at night. So how about just one thing you can do to cut your energy costs in the cooler months AND get a great sleep? According to the National Sleep Foundation, a room temperature of 60 to 67 degrees is ideal for the most comfortable sleep. That means lowering your thermostat for eight hours of rest not only can help you sleep better, it also can save you money. What a win-win!

