With a reduced ozone layer, exposure to ultraviolet rays from the sun has made skin cancer and other health ailments more of a risk for all of us. Since it can be hard to tell what the actual exposure to UV rays is on any given day, the National Weather Service, along with the Environmental Protection Agency, has made it easy with a daily UV Index. This index (online at weather.gov) gives a forecast of what the expected risk of overexposure from the sun is on that day for wherever you are in the country. But as any health professional would say: Cover up and wear sunscreen if you want the best protection.
