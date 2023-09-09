Did you know one of the fastest ways to ruin a smartphone comes from Mother Nature? Too much exposure to the sun can cause your phone to overheat, degrading the performance of the battery and even melting the internal components, potentially ruining the phone for good. The easiest way to avoid this is to keep your phone out of the sun, and never leave it inside a hot car (including the glove box, which still gets very hot). When charging a phone on a hot day, take off the protective case; the case can hold in heat and cause overheating.
