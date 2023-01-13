Keeping houseplants happy and thriving in your is an easy way to improve the indoor air quality. One simple way to water them is to use secondary water sources. About to pour half-drunk glasses of water down the drain after dinner? Give them to your plants instead. About to enjoy a hot bath, but you’re waiting for the water to warm up? Fill a watering can at the tub and use it later to water the plants. And even collecting ice cubes and cooled water from the tea pot are easy ways to keep plants hydrated and thriving.

