Do you want to save money on organic and healthy food products? When a new flavor or product just doesn’t work at a regular retailer, the food manufacturer has to figure out what to do with the surplus. A growing number of “grocery outlet” stores are popping up to sell these items at ridiculously low prices. While the selection may be inconsistent, the deals on certified organic and all-natural products can be incredible. Just google “grocery outlet near me” to find one to scope out.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.