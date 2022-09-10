Do you want to save money on organic and healthy food products? When a new flavor or product just doesn’t work at a regular retailer, the food manufacturer has to figure out what to do with the surplus. A growing number of “grocery outlet” stores are popping up to sell these items at ridiculously low prices. While the selection may be inconsistent, the deals on certified organic and all-natural products can be incredible. Just google “grocery outlet near me” to find one to scope out.
Talkabout
Articles
- Update: 17-year-old girl dies in hospital after being pulled from capsized boat
- Woman killed after PWC crashes with boat on Parker Strip
- 1,200 customers without power in Lake Havasu City
- A chaotic holiday weekend for Lake Havasu and Colorado River: Storm damage, accidents keep law enforcement busy
- Power out for hours after huge wind storm batters Colorado River communities
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.