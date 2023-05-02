Parents who set up a little sandbox in their backyard as a place for their kids to play may also unknowingly be setting up the perfect environment for insects to nest and build colonies. Instead of reaching for chemical pesticides to keep your sandbox insect-free, head to your pantry. Generously sprinkle cinnamon all over the sandbox and rake it into the sand. Cinnamon is a natural insect deterrent; it’s safe, and it smells nice, too! If you need a lot of cinnamon for an extra-large sandbox, look for generic brands or inexpensive bulk containers at your local warehouse club store. Sprinkle away!
