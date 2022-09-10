Did you know that a full freezer is the most energy-efficient kind? The residual chill from frozen food keeps the temperature cooler, which means the freezer needs less energy to keep a low temperature. If you don’t have a full freezer of food, consider saving ice packs to help keep things cool. Ice packs that come in meal-delivery kits are good ones to save; they’ll stay frozen, and when you need them, they’re ready to go. Even simply filling a plastic container with water and letting it freeze inside can help, too.

