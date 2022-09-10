Did you know that a full freezer is the most energy-efficient kind? The residual chill from frozen food keeps the temperature cooler, which means the freezer needs less energy to keep a low temperature. If you don’t have a full freezer of food, consider saving ice packs to help keep things cool. Ice packs that come in meal-delivery kits are good ones to save; they’ll stay frozen, and when you need them, they’re ready to go. Even simply filling a plastic container with water and letting it freeze inside can help, too.
Talkabout
Articles
- Update: 17-year-old girl dies in hospital after being pulled from capsized boat
- Woman killed after PWC crashes with boat on Parker Strip
- 1,200 customers without power in Lake Havasu City
- Man killed in Needles after grabbing deputy's gun during struggle
- A chaotic holiday weekend for Lake Havasu and Colorado River: Storm damage, accidents keep law enforcement busy
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.