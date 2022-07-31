Buying in bulk is a good way to cut back on waste and save money, but be careful what you purchase. Items like nuts, coffee and flour shouldn’t be purchased in large quantities, because their quality quickly deteriorates and they can go rancid or taste stale. Instead, opt for shelf-stable, long-lasting staples like oats and dried beans, which will last for over a year if stored in cool, dry places in your kitchen. If you do have excess items that spoil quickly, store them in your freezer to extend their shelf life.
