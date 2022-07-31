Buying in bulk is a good way to cut back on waste and save money, but be careful what you purchase. Items like nuts, coffee and flour shouldn’t be purchased in large quantities, because their quality quickly deteriorates and they can go rancid or taste stale. Instead, opt for shelf-stable, long-lasting staples like oats and dried beans, which will last for over a year if stored in cool, dry places in your kitchen. If you do have excess items that spoil quickly, store them in your freezer to extend their shelf life.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.