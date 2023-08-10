Do you eat romaine lettuce at home? Most of us cut the bottom core off when we’re preparing a salad, but did you know that core can actually regenerate into a whole new head of lettuce? Simply soak it in water, and in a few days, you’ll see new leaves start to grow. Plant it outside in the garden or in a pot, and in just a few weeks, you’ll have a free harvest of new romaine lettuce to collect. Tutorials and tips can be found online.

