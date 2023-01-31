It seems logical that a resale shop like the Salvation Army Store or Goodwill would want any extra wire hangers from the dry cleaner that you have in your home, since those stores sell a lot of used clothes. But they don’t want your hangers unless you have lightly used clothes hanging on them to donate as well. Instead, take your wire hangers back to the dry cleaner or bundle them together for recycling. Retail plastic hangers are a bit more difficult, so the next time you buy clothes, leave the hangers at the store for reuse or recycling.
