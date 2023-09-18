One of the tricks interior decorators use to make a space feel more special is to install dimmer switches so the amount of light from a fixture can be controlled. But that control comes with an extra bonus: A dimmer switch can contribute to energy savings. Dimmer switches actually reduce the flow of electricity to lighting fixtures, which means the bulbs work while using less energy. Less power usage and less light output equals less wear and tear, which means your lightbulbs will last longer, too.

