Do you drink a lot of sparkling water? According to Consumer Reports, a family that drinks 5 liters of the sparkly stuff spends about $195 every two years and uses up to 520 single-use bottles. To green up your H20 routine, invest in a soda maker that turns flat water into fizzy water in seconds. Not only will the machine pay for itself in less than a year, but you’ll be lugging fewer heavy bottles from the store, too.

