If you do one thing to green your morning routine, you should absolutely ditch body wash packaged in plastic bottles. In addition to coming in hard-to-recycle plastic containers, liquid body wash also uses more energy to manufacture and has 10 times the carbon footprint of traditional bar soaps (those bottles are heavy to ship all over the country). And even if you recycle your plastic body wash bottles, the likelihood that they actually get recycled is very low. Check the shelves of your local stores for eco-friendly bar soaps that use biodegradable ingredients.
Talkabout
Articles
- Havasu police release details in bizarre fatal highway accident
- Fatal accident in Havasu on McCulloch and SR-95
- Flirting with a heat record: Havasu had third hottest day since 1994's scorching 128 degree record
- Two motorhomes destroyed and twenty-five dogs rescued in fire
- Havasu man arrested in connection with armed robbery
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.