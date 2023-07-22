If you do one thing to green your morning routine, you should absolutely ditch body wash packaged in plastic bottles. In addition to coming in hard-to-recycle plastic containers, liquid body wash also uses more energy to manufacture and has 10 times the carbon footprint of traditional bar soaps (those bottles are heavy to ship all over the country). And even if you recycle your plastic body wash bottles, the likelihood that they actually get recycled is very low. Check the shelves of your local stores for eco-friendly bar soaps that use biodegradable ingredients.

