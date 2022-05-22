It turns out the expiration date on a bottle of water isn’t for the water itself, but for the bottle. Water doesn’t spoil, but the bottle itself actually starts to break down and leach chemicals into the water. Typically, bottled water has a two-year lifespan, which means if you have a stash for emergency use only, you should replace it from time to time. But the big eco-takeaway is this: Isn’t this just one more reason to avoid drinking single-use plastic bottled water altogether?

