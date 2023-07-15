We all know that smoking cigarettes is terrible for our health, but it’s awful for our environment as well. Cigarettes aren’t easily biodegradable or compostable, and they contain chemicals that end up in our waterways and/or accidentally ingested by wildlife (and our pets). It’s believed nearly 4.5 trillion cigarette butts pollute our environment. If you smoke, do two things: Opt for cigarettes without a filter (making them plastic-free) and throw your butts in the trash, not on the ground.

