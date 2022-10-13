Another reason to ditch disposable plastic water bottles: They can make you look older. New reports show the pursing of the lips around a bottle of water repeatedly can form deep wrinkles around our lips. The look is similar to that of a smoker who has spent a lifetime pursing their lips around cigarettes. To avoid having older-looking lips, keep drinking water, but do it from a glass. Just another reason to invest in an inexpensive water filtration system at home and to skip the ecological nightmare of plastic bottled water.
