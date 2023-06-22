One of the worst enemies of good oils like olive, grapeseed and avocado is ultraviolet light. When light from the sun’s rays hits the clear oils on your kitchen counter, it begins to deteriorate the contents of the bottles. When shopping for oils, look for opaque containers instead of clear. The dark containers block UV light and help keep your oils fresh longer. And don’t store them near your kitchen stove: The heat from cooking can also break down oils.

