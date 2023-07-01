Not only is dry-cleaning expensive, but it also can be bad for the environment. So how do you launder a delicate cashmere sweater, which seems like one thing you have no choice but to dry-clean? Actually, you can machine-wash it. Just choose the delicate setting and place the sweater inside a mesh bag; this will prevent it from snagging inside the machine. When the cycle is complete, roll up the freshly washed sweater in a towel to draw away excess water, then lay flat to dry.
