With so many communities facing drought and water crises, more attention is being paid to the way we use water at home. One big culprit is the lawn. Lush green lawns often demand an extraordinary amount of water to keep the grass thriving and alive. Instead of wasting water on grass, one easy (and easily maintained) alternative is xeriscape, which includes groundcovers like thyme, yarrow, succulents and sweet woodruff that require almost no mowing or maintenance and can thrive on very little water. Every climate is different for plant choices, so ask a local nursery what works for your growing region.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.