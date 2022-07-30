With so many communities facing drought and water crises, more attention is being paid to the way we use water at home. One big culprit is the lawn. Lush green lawns often demand an extraordinary amount of water to keep the grass thriving and alive. Instead of wasting water on grass, one easy (and easily maintained) alternative is xeriscape, which includes groundcovers like thyme, yarrow, succulents and sweet woodruff that require almost no mowing or maintenance and can thrive on very little water. Every climate is different for plant choices, so ask a local nursery what works for your growing region.
