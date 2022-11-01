The e-commerce site eBay was started with the simple idea that one person’s trash is another’s treasure. It’s also a great way to make money and avoid sending things you don’t want to the landfill. But when it comes to heavy items like furniture, eBay is not a great option, since heavy items are expensive and difficult to ship. Instead, look at local used-item sites like Craigslist, FreeCycle (where every transaction is totally free) and even growing companies like Kaiyo, which picks up your furniture and sells it for you.
