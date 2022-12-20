According to one of the largest waste and recycling haulers in the country, there’s one major no-no when you recycle at home: Never recycle anything smaller than a credit card. Republic Services says while it’s tempting to be a good recycler and keep every little piece out of the landfill, small things like shredded paper, bottle caps, pieces of cardboard and metal tabs can muck up recycling machines. When they do, it slows the process down and causes more harm than good. Toss any small things in the trash.

