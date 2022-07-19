When staying in hotels, don’t feel bad about leaving barely used bars of soap and little plastic bottles of body wash and shampoo. Many major hotel chains like Hilton, Kimpton and Hyatt are working with nonprofit organizations to recycle toiletries in the cities their hotels serve and around the world. Local shelters and community support networks distribute the toiletries to those in need.

