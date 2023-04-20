in the home, so every little bit you can do to save energy there can help you lower your utility bill and save money. One easy tip is to defrost frozen food before cooking. By simply remembering to place that frozen lasagna in the refrigerator to thaw for a few hours before cooking, you’ll use 50% less energy than if it went into the oven frozen. And bonus tip: Defrosting in the fridge also helps your refrigerator use less energy, since frozen items give off a chill.

