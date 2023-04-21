Instead of using harsh paint stripper to remove paint from your hands or a nonporous surface, try this natural method. Use olive oil and salt to loosen dried paint and gently lift it away from the skin or a surface. Start by dabbing the area with a small amount of olive oil, then sprinkle salt on top and use it as a gentle exfoliant. Add more oil and wipe away, then use a little soap and water to wash the remainder of the oil mixture away. The oil helps “lift” the paint away from the surface, and the salt speeds up the process.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.