Instead of using harsh paint stripper to remove paint from your hands or a nonporous surface, try this natural method. Use olive oil and salt to loosen dried paint and gently lift it away from the skin or a surface. Start by dabbing the area with a small amount of olive oil, then sprinkle salt on top and use it as a gentle exfoliant. Add more oil and wipe away, then use a little soap and water to wash the remainder of the oil mixture away. The oil helps “lift” the paint away from the surface, and the salt speeds up the process.
Talkabout
Articles
- First Havasu Riviera homes completed
- Parade of Power expected to take over Bridgewater Channel
- New owners for Desert Storm: Havasu business owners lead power boating event into its 25th year
- Havasu student, 10, faces life-threatening illness as Telesis Prep lends its support
- Kuch wins Havasu Half Marathon, 5K
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.