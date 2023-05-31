What’s one way to save more than $100 and 4,600 gallons of water a year? Shut off the shower when you are shampooing and conditioning your hair. Typical showers account for around 17% of the average household use of water, making showering the second-biggest water hog in the home. Just turning off the shower for a minute while shampooing can cut down on both energy and water usage. Bonus points if you opt for shampoo bars over plastic bottles to cut back on plastic consumption.

