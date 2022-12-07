On major holidays like Thanksgiving, the Fourth of July and Christmas, hundreds of millions of pounds of food are thrown away due to too much being made for get-togethers and parties. Professional chefs and caterers have a simple rule to calculate how much food to prepare for a crowd. Per person, it’s around 1/2 to 1 cup of protein, 4 to 8 ounces of starch (think mashed potatoes or stuffing), and 4 to 6 ounces of a vegetable dish. For light to normal eaters, this a meal; for heartier eaters, double it. Planning ahead can ensure you don’t cook more than is needed, saving money and reducing food waste.

