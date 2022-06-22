If you love avocados, but not their expensive price tag, listen up. Summer is a good time to stock up on seasonal produce like avocados, because not only are they in abundance, they are also at their lowest prices. And you won’t have to go on an avocado-only diet to get full use of them, because you can freeze the extras. Just cut avocados in half and remove the pits. Keep the skins on and place the avocado halves in a freezer bag; squeeze the excess air out of the bag before sealing it shut. Avocados will keep in the freezer for about three months, so whenever you want to whip up some guacamole in the fall, your stash will be at the ready.

